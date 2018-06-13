Onsdag 13 juni
Vi sparar data i cookies, genom att använda våra tjänster godkänner du det.
mellersta Norrland | 17.11

PPV: Veckans match – se Stöde–Sund här

Veckans match Medelpad 2018
På fredag kväll är vi på plats på Stöde IP när Sund IF kommer på besök.
Vi sänder matchen – se den här hos oss. Här som pay per view.

För pay per view-kunder går det att se matchen för 99 kronor. Klicka på länken och följ instruktionerna.

For foreign customers it is possible to watch the game for 99 swedish crowns. Just follow the link below.

060-197173
060-197269
Veckans match Medelpad 2018
På fredag kväll är vi på plats på Stöde IP när Sund IF kommer på besök. Vi sänder matchen – se...

Provläs till 18:09 Artikel 15 av 16
Provläs till 18:09 Artikel 15 av 16

Veckans match – se Stöde–Sund här

På fredag kväll är vi på plats på Stöde IP när Sund IF kommer på besök. Vi sänder matchen – se...

mellersta Norrland | 7 jun Artikel 14 av 16
mellersta Norrland | 7 jun Artikel 14 av 16

Målexplosionen kom av sig – oavgjort mellan Sund och Östavall i Veckans match

Det startade med en målkavalkad. Och ingen trodde att Per Nymans kvittering till 2–2 redan i den...

mellersta Norrland | 7 jun Artikel 13 av 16
mellersta Norrland | 7 jun Artikel 13 av 16

Veckans match – se Sund ta emot Östavall i herrtrean (pay per view)

Sund tar emot Östavall hemma på Malands IP. Vi sänder dramat i herrtrean. Se matchen hos oss.

mellersta Norrland | 6 jun Artikel 12 av 16
mellersta Norrland | 6 jun Artikel 12 av 16

Inför tv-matchen – möt eldsjälen som varit Sund IF trogen sedan Gerd Müller avgjorde VM-finalen

"Mister Sund är en trofast jäkel". Rubriken är fem år gammal, men står sig än. Då hade Claes...

mellersta Norrland | 4 jun Artikel 11 av 16
mellersta Norrland | 4 jun Artikel 11 av 16

Veckans match – se Sund ta emot Östavall i herrtrean

Sund tar emot Östavall hemma på Malands IP. Vi sänder dramat i herrtrean. Se matchen hos oss.

Fotboll | 31 maj Artikel 10 av 16
Fotboll | 31 maj Artikel 10 av 16

Familjen Spjut har Matfors IF i generna: "Har fötts in i det"

Farmor Berit har varit Matfors IF trogen sedan barnsben, pappa Anders likaså. Nu har även sonen...

Medelpad | 30 maj Artikel 9 av 16
Medelpad | 30 maj Artikel 9 av 16

Kryss i Veckans match – se Matfors ta emot Ljunga/Fränsta i herrfyran

Den här veckan rullade Sportens koncept Veckans match vidare till Matfors. Fredag den 1 juni...

mellersta Norrland | 26 maj Artikel 8 av 16
mellersta Norrland | 26 maj Artikel 8 av 16

Nya anläggningen gav ett lyft – nu väntar historisk tv-match för Heffnersklubban: "Fantastiskt för damfotbollen"

Nya HK-vallen har gett Heffnerklubban ett lyft de senaste åren. Nu väntar den första...

mellersta Norrland | 23 maj Artikel 7 av 16
mellersta Norrland | 23 maj Artikel 7 av 16

Ope besegrade Alnö i damtvåan – se reprisen av Veckans match här

På onsdagskvällen var det dags för satsningen Veckans match igen – den här gången med fokus på...

Fotboll | 22 maj Artikel 6 av 16
Fotboll | 22 maj Artikel 6 av 16

Fotbollsfamiljen Yngvesson brinner för Alnö IF – nu kör pappa Leif spelarbussen: "Vildare när jag var aktiv"

Han har bott på Alnö i hela sitt liv och har varit Alnö IF trogen i alla år. Nu är Leif...

mellersta Norrland | 15 maj Artikel 5 av 16
mellersta Norrland | 15 maj Artikel 5 av 16

Veckans match: Se reprisen av mötet mellan Heffnersklubban och IFK Timrå här

Missa inte Veckans match – vår satsning på lokalfotbollen. Den här gången är det fullt fokus på...

Medelpad | 14 maj Artikel 4 av 16
Medelpad | 14 maj Artikel 4 av 16

Veckans match: Se reprisen av mötet mellan Ånge IF–Hassels IF här

Veckans match är tillbaka! På onsdagskvällen livesände ST Sporten mötet mellan Ånge IF och...

Medelpad | 4 maj Artikel 3 av 16
Medelpad | 4 maj Artikel 3 av 16

Förvirring vid ledningsmålet – se när Essviks kapten avgör mot IFK Sundsvall

Essvik fick en bra start på säsongen i fotbollsfyran. På fredagskvällen tog laget tre poäng mot...

Medelpad | 4 maj Artikel 2 av 16
Medelpad | 4 maj Artikel 2 av 16

Gräntz matchhjälte för Essvik när IFK Sundsvall besegrades i premiären: "Tråkigt att sänka sin gamla klubb"

2–3 och 2–4. Mårten Gräntz blev matchvinnare när hans Essvik besegrade IFK Sundsvall i premiären...

Medelpad | 3 maj Artikel 1 av 16
Medelpad | 3 maj Artikel 1 av 16

Veckans match: Se reprisen av mötet mellan IFK Sundsvall–Essviks AIF här

På fredagskvällen livesände ST Sporten matchen mellan IFK Sundsvall och Essviks AIF i herrarnas...