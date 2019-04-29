Fem röster: Bob, säg nåt bra på engelska?

(Maggie´s Farm):

"Well, I try my best, To be just like I am, But everybody wants you, To be just like them"

(Positively 4th Street):

"Yes, I wish that for just one time, You could stand inside my shoes, You’d know what a drag it is, To see you."

(Subterranean Homesick Blues):

"You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows."

(The Times They Are A-Changin'):

"Come mothers and fathers, Throughout the land, And don´t criticize, What you can't understand."

(Talkin' World War III Blues):

"Half of the people can be part right all of the time, Some of the people can be all right part of the time, But all of the people can’t be all right all of the time."