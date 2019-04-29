Måndag 29 april
Fem röster: Bob, säg nåt bra på engelska?

Fem röster
Det har skrivits många vackra texter. Vi lyfter på hatten och presenterar ett axplock bland de ymniga drivor av klassiska rader som ordmagikern Robert Allen Zimmerman från Duluth producerat.

Annons
Bob Dylan, 77 år, poet, USA:
Bob Dylan, 77 år, poet, USA:
Bild: TT

(Maggie´s Farm):

"Well, I try my best, To be just like I am, But everybody wants you, To be just like them"

Bob Dylan, 77 år, musiker, USA:
Bob Dylan, 77 år, musiker, USA:
Bild: TT

(Positively 4th Street):

"Yes, I wish that for just one time, You could stand inside my shoes, You’d know what a drag it is, To see you."

Bob Dylan, 77 år, författare, USA:
Bob Dylan, 77 år, författare, USA:
Bild: TT

(Subterranean Homesick Blues):

"You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows."

Bob Dylan, 77 år, artist, USA:
Bob Dylan, 77 år, artist, USA:
Bild: TT

(The Times They Are A-Changin'):

"Come mothers and fathers, Throughout the land, And don´t criticize, What you can't understand."

Bob Dylan, 77 år, ikon, USA:
Bob Dylan, 77 år, ikon, USA:
Bild: TT

(Talkin' World War III Blues):

"Half of the people can be part right all of the time, Some of the people can be all right part of the time, But all of the people can’t be all right all of the time."

