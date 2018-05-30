Onsdag 30 maj
Fotboll | 15.24

Veckans live: Se SDFF:s möte med Västerås, lokal fotboll – och folkrace

SDFF tar emot Västerås BK30, vi satsar vidare på Veckans Match och dessutom kör vi gasen i botten när folkracefesten fortsätter.
Det är några av våra live-satsningar den närmaste tiden.

LIVE-TV

FREDAG 1 JUNI

Fotboll, division 4 Medelpad, herrar.

18.30 (matchstart 19.00): Veckans match – se mötet mellan Matfors och Ljunga/Fränsta här

LÖRDAG 2 JUNI

► Fotboll, Elitettan, damer.

13.55 (matchstart 14.00): Se Sundsvalls DFF–Västerås BK 30 här

SÖNDAG 3 JUNI

► Folkrace, Mittmedia Cup, Östersund.

09.30 Live från finaldagen i Östersund. Se sändningen här.

TORSDAG 7 JUNI

► Fotboll, divisison 3 mellersta Norrland, herrar:

18.30 (matchstart 19.00): Veckans match – se mötet mellan Sund IF och Östavalls IF här.

Allsvenskan | 11.43

Avslöjar: Bröt kontraktet med allsvenska konkurrenten – nu är han aktuell för GIF Sundsvall

Omar Eddahri lämnar IK Sirius – nu kan han hamna i GIF Sundsvall. Enligt Sportens uppgifter var...

Allsvenskan | 14.00

Därför nobbade Urban Hagblom förfrågan från utlandet i fjol: "Har redan ett grymt intressant projekt"

Urban Hagblom har med små medel byggt GIF Sundsvalls trupp på ett framgångsrikt sätt. Förra året...

Medelpad | 07.00

Söråkersspelaren skämde ut sig och sparkades av klubben – nu stängs han av från all fotboll året ut

Efter två gula kort såg spelaren rött. Han pekade finger åt domaren och avslutade med att dra ned...

Provläs till 16:18

Ännu en GIF-tränare tar över ett landslag: "Inspirerande"

Benny Matsson avancerar i tränarkarriären. Giffarnas juniortränare tar över P01-landslaget – där...

Allsvenskan | 11.00

Ytterbackens tid i GIF Sundsvall är över: "Måste ha spelare med ännu starkare kvaliteter"

Ytterbacken Samu Reyes kommer inte bli kvar i GIF Sundsvall. Kontraktet går ut sista juni och...

Allsvenskan | 15.00

Usain Bolt tränar med GIF-lånets klubb: "Vet inte vad man ska tro"

GIF Sundsvall har lånat Christian Rubio Sivodedov från Strömsgodset. Nu kan han få konkurrens...

Hockeyallsvenskan | 09.28

Uppgifter: Jesper Dahlroth klar för IKO

På tisdagen uppgav Barometern att Jesper Dahlroth, senast i Timrå, är klar för IK Oskarshamn.

Sundsvall | 12.00

Efter Granlos konkurs – integrationsprojekt i Skönsberg räddas av nystartad förening

Skönsbergs Back 2 Basic kastades in i en osäker framtid efter Granlo BK:s konkurs. Fram till nu –...

Formel 1 | 10.31

Sir Jackie Stewart om Marcus Ericsson: "Inget man gör över en natt..."

Sporten fick en kort men exklusiv intervju med trefaldige världsmästaren Sir Jackie Stewart i...

Allsvenskan | Igår

Ytterbacken på väg bort från Sundsvall – ser inte ut att återvända efter uppehållet

Samu Reyes kontrakt med GIF Sundsvall går ut den sista juni – och han ser ut att ha gjort sin...

Sundsvall | Igår

Snösmäll försenar Charlotte Kallas rullskidbana: "En svår vinter"

Den nya rullskidbanan på Södra berget dröjer ett tag till. Tidigast i början av juli kommer den...

Elitettan | Igår

Här grillas tränarna av SDFF-spelarna – frågorna de har svårt att svara på: "Hoppas ingen tänkte det"

I den här veckans vlogg från Sundsvalls DFF får du se när spelarna i SDFF grillar sina egna...

Fotboll | 28 maj

IFK Timrå vann DM-finalen efter omdiskuterat mål: "Det är horribelt"

IFK Timrå är distriktsmästare efter att ha besegrat Svartvik i finalen med 2–1. Men segerskytten...

Medelpad | 07.30

Veckans match: Se mötet mellan Matfors och Ljunga/Fränsta här

Den här veckan rullar Sportens koncept Veckans match vidare till Matfors. Fredag den 1 juni...

Fotboll | Igår

Inside landslaget med Allgulander: Oväntade namnet som bossar över musiken i omklädningsrummet – och är VM-gänget som IFK Gnarp?

Johan Allgulander är sedan 20 år tillbaka naprapat i det svenska landslaget. Han är under...

Elitettan | 07.30

Se matchen mellan SDFF och BK30 här

Sundsvalls DFF är obesegrade på hemmaplan så här långt den här säsongen. På lördagen gästar...

Allsvenskan | 28 maj

Så har de utflugna GIF-profilerna skött sig under våren: "Skador och succé"

14 tidigare spelare i GIF Sundsvall spelar i klubbens 15 konkurrentlag. Så här har det gått för...

Simning | Igår

Mängder av medaljer till distriktet – både Solens IF och KFUM Kometerna levererade

RM i parasimning avgjordes den gångna helgen. Både KFUM Kometerna och Solens IF tog hem mängder...

Medelpad | Igår

Oliver Widahl tremålskytt i Luckstas seger mot Kovland

Oliver Widahl stod för ett hattrick när Lucksta besegrade Kovland på hemmaplan med 5–0 (2–0) i...

Längdskidor | 28 maj

Kallas tränare efter beslutet om att stryka favoritdistansen: "Fattar ingenting"

Skiathlon stryks från världscupen men behålls i mästerskap Dumt tycker Charlotte Kallas tränare...

