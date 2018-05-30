Veckans live: Se SDFF:s möte med Västerås, lokal fotboll – och folkrace

LIVE-TV
FREDAG 1 JUNI
► Fotboll, division 4 Medelpad, herrar.
18.30 (matchstart 19.00): Veckans match – se mötet mellan Matfors och Ljunga/Fränsta här
LÖRDAG 2 JUNI
► Fotboll, Elitettan, damer.
13.55 (matchstart 14.00): Se Sundsvalls DFF–Västerås BK 30 här
SÖNDAG 3 JUNI
► Folkrace, Mittmedia Cup, Östersund.
09.30 Live från finaldagen i Östersund. Se sändningen här.
TORSDAG 7 JUNI
► Fotboll, divisison 3 mellersta Norrland, herrar:
18.30 (matchstart 19.00): Veckans match – se mötet mellan Sund IF och Östavalls IF här.